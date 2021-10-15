France's Macron scores penalty in charity football match
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2021 09:50 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 09:50 AM BdST
French President Emmanuel Macron scored a penalty goal when he turned out for a team of celebrities in a charity match on Thursday.
Macron, playing in midfield and wearing the number 3 on his back, was handed the ball and invited to take the spot kick after an opposing player brought down one of Macron's team-mates in the penalty box.
Macron, who is 43, fired his shot low and into the centre of the goal, wrong-footing the goalkeeper who had already started diving to his right. The goal-keeper managed to get a leg to the ball, but could not keep it out of the net.
Macron's goal, which came after around 10 minutes of play in the first half, brought the scores level at 1-1.
Macron's team-mates included Arsene Wenger, former manager of English side Arsenal, and French former professional players Marcel Desailly and Christian Karembeu.
The game, in the town of Poissy, near Paris, is to raise money for the Paris and France Hospitals Foundation. Macron was up against a team made up of staff from the Poissy/Saint-Germain-en-Laye hospital.
- Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
- Pedri agrees new Barcelona contract
- Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty
- Macron scores penalty in charity football match
- Saudi era begins at Newcastle with Spurs visit
- Pedri agrees new Barca deal with 1 bn euro release
- EA Sports plans to rename FIFA series
- World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found dead
- Pedri agrees new Barcelona contract with 1bn euro release clause
- Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty
- Saudi era begins at Newcastle with Spurs visit
- Pedri agrees new Barcelona contract with 1 bn euro release clause
- EA Sports is planning for a FIFA without FIFA
- World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found stabbed to death
Most Read
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples
- Police detain 9 over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in narcotics case now, order on Wednesday
- Three of a family hacked to death in Chattogram
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Fanatics in Bangladesh use Facebook to stoke communal tension, again