WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Sep 2021 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2021 11:20 AM BdST
An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.
The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.
Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in cannabis during the US Olympic Track & Field trials in June, which wiped out her trial results. She was also hit with a one-month suspension.
The 21-year-old, who had been seen as a top contender in the 100 metres, has said she used cannabis to help cope with the death of her mother.
The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy and calls for a review of anti-doping rules, including by the US Anti-Doping Agency.
