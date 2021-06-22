Vidal own goal breaks Uruguay drought in 1-1 draw with Chile

Eduardo Vargas put Chile ahead in the 26th minute with a fierce angled drive but Luis Suarez pounced on a knock down midway through the second half to pressure Vidal into scoring an own goal.

The result means Chile move into top spot in Group A with five points from three games, one ahead of Argentina, who play Paraguay later on Monday.

Paraguay have three points from one game, while Uruguay have one and Bolivia are pointless after two. The top four from each five-team group qualify for the quarter-finals.