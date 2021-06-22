Vidal own goal breaks Uruguay drought in 1-1 draw with Chile
Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2021 08:20 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 08:20 AM BdST
Arturo Vidal put through his own net to give Uruguay their first goal in five games and grant them a point in a gripping 1-1 Copa America encounter with Chile.
Eduardo Vargas put Chile ahead in the 26th minute with a fierce angled drive but Luis Suarez pounced on a knock down midway through the second half to pressure Vidal into scoring an own goal.
The result means Chile move into top spot in Group A with five points from three games, one ahead of Argentina, who play Paraguay later on Monday.
Paraguay have three points from one game, while Uruguay have one and Bolivia are pointless after two. The top four from each five-team group qualify for the quarter-finals.
