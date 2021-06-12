Italy open Euro 2020 with 3-0 win over Turkey
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 03:02 AM BdST
Italy kicked off the European Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Turkey in Group A at the Olympic Stadium on Friday with Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne on target.
Roberto Mancini's side had been frustrated by Turkey's defensive approach in the first half but broke through in the 53rd minute when a hard-hit cross from Domenico Berardi flew in off Turkey defender Merih Demiral for an own goal.
The Azzurri, now unbeaten in 28 matches, doubled their lead in the 66th when Leonardo Spinazzola's drive was parried by Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but Immobile reacted well to slot home the loose ball.
Insigne made it 3-0 in the 79th minute with a confident, curling finish after some sloppy defending from the disappointing Turks.
Switzerland and Wales face each in the group's second game in Baku on Saturday.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Nuggets star centre Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP
- Japan leans toward holding the Games with local spectators
- Colombia score in added time to grab 2-2 draw with Argentina
- France's Giroud at the double after Benzema injury scare
- Germany crush Latvia 7-1 in strong Euro dress rehearsal
- Martina Navratilova has plenty to say
Opinion
Most Read
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Bangladesh fully locks Rajshahi city down to battle COVID surge
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- Bangladesh's new model mosques to disseminate Islamic knowledge, culture
- Bangladesh to get over 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- Senate confirms first federal Muslim judge in US history
- Heart inflammation in young men higher than expected after Pfizer, Moderna vaccines: US CDC