Barca and Atleti draw to give Real title advantage
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2021 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2021 11:17 PM BdST
The La Liga title race was blown wide open after Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou on Saturday.
The stalemate means that should third-placed Real Madrid beat fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday, they will move top of the table - level on 77 points with Atletico - but ahead given their superior head-to-head record with just three games to play.
Barcelona moved up to second place on Saturday with 75 points.
"We're still in the mix. La Liga's still wide open, three games is a lot even if we know it's not in our hands anymore," Barca defender Gerard Pique said.
"Anything can happen. I'd like to know if any other side in La Liga has won four in a row, it's only something we've done.
"If we win our remaining three matches, I think we'll win the league. We're going to fight until the end, even if we haven't done what we needed."
The visitors enjoyed much the better of the first half, with Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a number of stops to keep his side level.
Atleti forward Angel Correa was also denied by a last-gasp block from Clement Lenglet when he appeared set to score, while defender Felipe missed arguably the most gilt-edged opportunity of the game just before the break, firing over from close range after a well-worked corner.
Barca's best chance came through a piece of brilliance from forward Lionel Messi, who slalomed his way past five opponents, only to see Jan Oblak produce a fingertip save.
The Catalans improved after the break, with substitute Ronald Araujo's effort ruled out for offside before fellow replacement Ousmane Dembele's close-range header sailed over the bar.
However, ultimately neither side was able to find a way through and they handed the initiative back to Real in what has been a topsy-turvy season.
- Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025
- Barca, Real, Juve face sanctions
- Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction
- India's women boxers to resume Tokyo training in Pune
- Chelsea outclass Real to reach final
- Mahrez double fires Man City into final
- Roma appoint Mourinho as manager
- Man U to punish fans who committed criminal acts
- Barca and Atleti draw to give Real title advantage
- Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025
- Super League rebels face sanctions after defectors sign deal with UEFA
- Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in Japan
- India's women boxers to resume Tokyo training in Pune after Delhi COVID-19 scare
- Chelsea outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
Most Read
- Bangladesh finds coronavirus cases of Indian variant
- Bangladesh halts daytime ferries as Eid travellers rush home defying virus lockdown
- A Dhaka sari hub was hoping to weave its way out of pandemic woes. Now business is doomed
- Bangladesh reports 1,285 new virus cases, lowest daily count in 7 weeks
- India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge
- LR Global renews pledge to promote investment after 'difficult' days
- How the US locked up vaccine materials other nations urgently need
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip for treatment after government approval: doctor
- Gandhi warns 'explosive' COVID wave threatens India and the world
- China’s vaccine diplomacy just got a big win. But can the country deliver?