Liverpool apologise to Real Madrid after team bus damaged
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2021 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 01:56 AM BdST
Liverpool apologised to Champions League opponents Real Madrid after the bus carrying the Spanish side was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesday's quarter-final second leg.
""We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals," the English club said in a statement.
"We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible."
A video posted on Instagram showed around a hundred Liverpool fans, some holding flares, booing the arrival of the bus.
A video on Twitter showed a section of the bus's outer window frame had been damaged.
Real hold a 3-1 lead in the tie after winning last week's first leg in the Spanish capital. Like most elite European matches this season, the game is being held without supporters due to coronavirus restrictions.
- Liverpool apologise to Real after team bus damaged
- Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics
- PSG knock Bayern out on away goals
- Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis
- Barca pip Real to become world's most valuable club
- It’s time to rethink the Olympics
- Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
- Juve ease past Genoa to keep faint title hopes alive
- With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics
- Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner
- PSG knock Bayern out on away goals to reach last four
- Barcelona pip Real Madrid to become world's most valuable club: Forbes
- It’s time to rethink the Olympics
- Darmian the unlikely match winner as Inter close on title
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh renews pandemic battle with stricter lockdown on Pahela Baishakh
- Bangladesh reports 96 new virus deaths, a record in daily count
- Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters
- Bangladesh arrests key Islamist Hifazat leaders on 2013 violence charges
- Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru dies of COVID
- Bangladesh Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
- Shamsuzzaman Khan, president of Bangla Academy, dies after contracting COVID
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan