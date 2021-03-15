Chelsea hammer Bristol City 6-0 to win Continental Cup
Published: 15 Mar 2021 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 02:04 AM BdST
Striker Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Bristol City 6-0 to win the Continental Cup on Sunday, recording the biggest margin of victory in the Women's League Cup final.
All of Kerr's goals were set up by England international Fran Kirby, who netted twice herself and also set up Guro Reiten for Chelsea's sixth goal.
"We were unbelievable for 60 minutes, the pace, intensity and movement. It was a great team performance across the board. Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr were unbelievable," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told BT Sport.
The Blues, however, suffered a setback when Norway defender Maren Mjelde picked up a serious knee injury in the second half.
"Maren is a huge person in our dressing room, she is the person everybody looks up to. I hope she is OK. I know it's a bad one. I am devastated," Hayes said.
