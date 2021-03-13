Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2021 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 09:29 PM BdST
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juve's exit from the Champions League.
Juventus were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as 10-man Porto progressed on away goals following a 4-4 aggregate draw.
The Italians' defeat sparked criticism of 36-year-old Ronaldo in the media, with the front page of Wednesday's Corriere dello Sport saying "Betrayed by Ronaldo".
Much of the disappointment stems from the fact that Juventus spent 100 million euros ($120 million) to sign him from Real in 2018 specifically with Champions League glory in mind.
"True champions never break!" Ronaldo said on Instagram with a photo of him training ahead of Sunday's Serie A game away to Cagliari.
"Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.
"History can't be deleted, it's written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work."
Andrea Pirlo's side are third in Serie A with 52 points after 25 games, 10 adrift of leaders Inter Milan, who have played a game more.
Juventus face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on May 19.
- Will people driven to golf, tennis keep playing?
- Argentines march seeking answers over Maradona's death
- Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong: Mary Kom
- PSG bury Barcelona demons to reach last eight
- Pochettino laments Neymar injury v Barca
- Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win
- Laporta new Barca president
- Man United end City's winning streak
- The pandemic drove people to tennis and golf. Will they keep playing?
- 'Justice for Diego': Argentines march seeking answers over Maradona's death
- Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom
- PSG bury Barcelona demons to reach last eight
- Pochettino laments Neymar injury v Barca, unconcerned by ghosts of 2017
- 'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win
Most Read
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner as fresh allegations of abuse, misuse of funds surface
- Trump as you’ve never seen him before
- Bangladesh logs 1,014 new virus cases, another 12 die
- Bangladesh may delay school reopening if COVID resurgence continues
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- Two instrumentalists die after lorry collides with microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai
- Refugee flights cancelled as Biden fails to lift Trump cutback
- Abdul Matin Khasru is elected SCBA president as pro-AL lawyers regain control
- Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy