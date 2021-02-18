Lightning strikes twice as Porto stun sloppy Juventus
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2021 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 04:32 AM BdST
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega earned Porto a deserved 2-1 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday, with Federico Chiesa's late strike handing the Italian champions a lifeline.
Taremi pounced on a sloppy back pass after 63 seconds to fire in the opener that left Juventus rattled as they failed to create any meaningful chances before halftime.
The winger's strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and leaves the tie wide open ahead of the return leg in Turin on March 9.
More stories
- Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief
- New head needs understanding of gender equality: Tokyo 2020 organisers
- PSG head to Barca with revenge on their minds
- Aubameyang nets hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds
- Koeman wants protection for players like Neymar
- Real cruise to victory over Valencia
- Sports without fans is not sports
- Barcelona rout Alaves
Recent Stories
- Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore
- Tokyo 2020 organisers say new head needs deep understanding of gender equality
- PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds
- Barca's Koeman wants protection for players like PSG's injured Neymar
- Aubameyang nets hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds
- Real Madrid cruise to victory over Valencia
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat
- Texas deep freeze leaves millions without power, 21 dead
- In videos, Dubai princess says she is a ‘hostage’
- Dhaka University admission tests proposed to begin from May 21