Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2021 08:41 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 08:41 AM BdST
Extra-time strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite allowed Barcelona to edge past stubborn third division neighbours Cornella 2-0 and reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
Barcelona missed two penalties in normal time, with midfielder Miralem Pjanic being thwarted late in the first half by Cornella keeper Ramon Juan before Dembele hit straight at the feet of the 21-year-old in the 80th minute from yet another spot kick.
Dembele made amends with a vicious long-range strike in the second minute of extra-time which Ramon Juan got a hand to but was powerless to prevent it rocketing into the net.
Danish forward Braithwaite then sealed a nervy Barca victory moments after Cornella's Albert Estelles had been sent off.
More stories
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Aguero catches COVID-19
- Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- Griezmann laments lacks of defensive leadership
- Barella helps Inter down Juventus
- City crush Palace to go second
Recent Stories
- Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Man City's Aguero confirms COVID-19 positive test
- 760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected
- Inter make Serie A title statement as Barella downs Juventus
Opinion
Most Read
- India formally hands over COVID vaccine gift to Bangladesh
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Fire at India's Serum Institute kills 5, AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- Hasina thanks Modi for sending coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh
- Hours after Biden inauguration, federal agents use tear gas in Portland
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide