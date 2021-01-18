Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2021 04:54 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 05:10 AM BdST
Barcelona's Lionel Messi was sent off in the closing stages of extra time as Athletic Bilbao lifted the Spanish Super with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
A goal in each half from Antoine Griezmann looked to have won it for Barca, after Oscar de Marcos equalised just before the break, only for Bilbao substitute Asier Villalibre to volley home in the 90th minute to send the game into the extra period.
Three minutes into the additional half hour Inaki Williams curled a stunning effort into the far corner from the edge of the box to win the match for Marcelino Garcia's side.
Messi was sent off in the 120th minute for lashing out at Villalibre as the Catalans sought an equaliser.
Victory represents a third Super Cup title for the Basque side and their first silverware since they claimed the same trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barca.
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on flights
- Transfers unlikely at Barcelona: Koeman
- Bruno Fernandes and the long game
- Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
- Barca postpones presidential election over COVID fears
- Murray contracts COVID-19
- US women are excelling in cross-country skiing
- Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory
- Forty seven players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flights
- Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election delay, says Koeman
- Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
- Bruno Fernandes and the long game
- Barcelona club postpones presidential election over COVID-19 fears
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- Globe Biotech applies for approval to run clinical trial of COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 569 new virus cases, deaths top 7,900
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- Dhaka court sentences three to death for killing a woman, her son
- SEC boss warns against market foul play