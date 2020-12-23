Messi surpasses Pele and leads Barca to victory at Valladolid
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Dec 2020 04:55 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 05:03 AM BdST
Barcelona turned on the style to thrash Real Valladolid 3-0 away in La Liga on Tuesday as Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal to surpass Pele as the all-time record scorer for a single club.
Messi finally got his first assist of the season when he picked out defender Clement Lenglet with a splendid cross and the Frenchman rose to head Barca in front after 21 minutes.
The Argentine also had a hand in Barca's second goal, laying on a pass for rightback Sergino Dest to latch on to down the right flank and play a cross into the path of Martin Braithwaite, who slid in to score in the 35th minute.
Record-breaking Messi capped a brilliant individual and team display with a splendid goal of his own midway through the second half, running in behind to meet a pass from teenager Pedri and slotting the ball into the far bottom corner.
More stories
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink
- Bangladesh reports 17 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching