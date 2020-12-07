Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

The five-weight division world champion said he will step into the ring on Feb 20 at a yet to be determined venue to face Paul, who has a record of 0-1, with that loss coming against fellow YouTuber KSI.

The fight is the latest exhibition bout featuring ageing former-champions and celebrities.

Former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, now 54, returned to the ring last month to face Roy Jones Jr in a charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw.