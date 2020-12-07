Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Dec 2020 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 12:57 PM BdST
Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday.
Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.
The five-weight division world champion said he will step into the ring on Feb 20 at a yet to be determined venue to face Paul, who has a record of 0-1, with that loss coming against fellow YouTuber KSI.
The fight is the latest exhibition bout featuring ageing former-champions and celebrities.
Former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, now 54, returned to the ring last month to face Roy Jones Jr in a charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw.
More stories
- Mayweather to return for exhibition bout
- Spurs back on top with win over Arsenal
- Vardy strike gives Leicester 2-1 win
- Roma hold on for 0-0 draw with Sassuolo
- Arteta savours 'special' Mourinho in Spurs documentary
- Barcelona's Dembele injures hamstring again
- Napoli rename stadium to honour Maradona
- Italy face Spain, Belgium play France in Nations League semis
Most Read
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- AL sees ‘ulterior motive’ in statue debate, BNP alleges ‘government plot’
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Police identify two vandals of Bangabandhu statue from CCTV footage in Kushtia
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue