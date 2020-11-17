Bangladesh draw with Nepal to win friendly series

The hosts lacked the fluidity in passing and the accuracy on target they displayed on Nov 13’s first game which they had won 2-0 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The goalless draw came in front of a sold-out crowd, mirroring the first game, although Bangladesh Football Federation approved a crowd of 8,000 following health regulation amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh, who were without Head Coach Jamie Day after he tested positive for COVID-19, made two changes to the team that played the first match. Defender Riyadul Hasan made way for Yeasin Khan and goalkeeper Anisur Rahman was replaced by Ashraful Islam Rana. Nepal played with five changes to their side.

Bangladesh, whose pressure in the final third was rewarded with goals from Nabib Newaz Jibon and Mahbubur Rahman Sufil in either half of the first game, showed attacking intent from the start.

In the 23rd minute, Mohammad Ibrahim fired

Jibon’s pass in front of Nepal’s box just over, squandering the home side’s best chance of the first half.

The teams rarely tested the goalkeepers but the hosts were spared the blushes when Nawayug Shrestha’s header hit the far post in the dying seconds of the game.