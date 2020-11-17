Bangladesh draw with Nepal to win friendly series
Mohammad Jubear, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2020 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2020 10:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s second clash with Nepal in the two-match series marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary has ended in a stalemate.
The hosts lacked the fluidity in passing and the accuracy on target they displayed on Nov 13’s first game which they had won 2-0 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.
Bangladesh, who were without Head Coach Jamie Day after he tested positive for COVID-19, made two changes to the team that played the first match. Defender Riyadul Hasan made way for Yeasin Khan and goalkeeper Anisur Rahman was replaced by Ashraful Islam Rana. Nepal played with five changes to their side.
In the 23rd minute, Mohammad Ibrahim fired
Jibon’s pass in front of Nepal’s box just over, squandering the home side’s best chance of the first half.
The teams rarely tested the goalkeepers but the hosts were spared the blushes when Nawayug Shrestha’s header hit the far post in the dying seconds of the game.
