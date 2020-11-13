Neymar to miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2020 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 05:43 PM BdST
Paris St Germain striker Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay next week in Montevideo.
The forward arrived in Brazil with a leg injury and although he was certain to miss Friday's game against Venezuela in Sao Paulo, the national team's doctors hoped he would recover in time for the second match in the double header next Tuesday.
"We were hopeful that he could play, that's why we brought him to Brazil," team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said late Thursday.
"He improved but not enough so that he’ll be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay. The backroom staff decided to release Neymar Junior."
It was not clear whether he would remain with the Brazil squad or return to Paris.
Brazil won both their opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last month and are the only side in the 10-team South American section with a 100% record so far.
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Arsonists torch nine buses as Dhaka-18 goes to by-election
- AL’s Habib wins Dhaka-18, Nasim’s son Joy wins Sirajganj-1 by-elections
- Jagannath University student faked her abduction: CID
- Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Assam insurgent Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction
- Lalmonirhat mob lynching probe finds no evidence Jewel disrespected Quran
- US Embassy resumes limited student visas for Bangladeshi applicants
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- Biden ignores Trump to build team with eye on raging pandemic