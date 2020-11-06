Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2020 03:38 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2020 03:38 AM BdST
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.
"The last medical report was excellent," said Matias Morla. "Let's stay strong and we'll get through this."
Maradona has previously expressed his fondness for the two nations and he spent several years in Cuba undergoing drug rehabilitation at the start of the century.
But Morla said the former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors player would complete his recuperation in Argentina, where he is coach of first division side Gimnasia y Esgrima.
"Diego loves Cuba, yesterday I spoke with Fidel Castro's son," Morla told reporters as he left the clinic where Maradona was operated on for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, on Monday.
"Venezuela, as well as Cuba, are friendly nations for Diego... but Diego's head is with Gimnasia."
Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle.
Dozens of Gimnasia fans have converged on the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support as they waited for news.
