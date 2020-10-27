FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2020 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2020 10:10 PM BdST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.
Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement
"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," the statement said. "FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."
