Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades
Published: 10 Sep 2020 04:09 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 04:09 AM BdST
Lionel Messi looked back in his comfort zone during training with his Barcelona team mates on Wednesday in preparation for the new La Liga season as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month.
Barca's all-time top scorer was seen smiling as he and his fellow players worked through persistent rain at the club's Joan Gamper training complex under the orders of new coach Ronald Koeman.
Messi, who remains captain despite publicly declaring he wished to leave the club and lashed out at president Josep Maria Bartomeu, resumed training with the team on Monday after refusing to report back eight days previously while he continued to seek a departure.
But the Argentine announced last Friday that he would stay at Barca for this year as he did not want to challenge the club in court over a disputed clause in his contract which he argued allowed him to leave without a transfer fee.
Barca are sitting out the first two weeks of the new Spanish top-flight campaign due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament, where they were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.
Koeman's side play Gimnastic de Tarragona on Saturday in a friendly and then Girona next Wednesday before their first competitive game against Villarreal on Sept. 27.
- Serena makes US Open semifinals
- Messi in good spirits during Barca training
- Sports groups galvanise as Iranian wrestler faces execution
- Ronaldo scores 100th international goal
- Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
- Serena reaches US Open quarters
- Liverpool seek back-to-back titles
- Italy get back on winning trail
Most Read
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- Veteran actor KS Firoz dies of COVID-19 at 76
- Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested over death of Sushant Singh Rajput
- Bangladesh records 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day
- AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal