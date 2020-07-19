Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2020 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 11:43 PM BdST
Barcelona ended their disappointing La Liga campaign on a high as Lionel Messi scored twice in a resounding 5-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, easing the pain of last week's shock defeat by Osasuna.
Teenage forward Ansu Fati put Barca in front midway through the first half after the visitors had hit the woodwork three times, while Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez further stretched their lead before halftime.
Barca finished the season second in the standings on 82 points, four behind champions Real Madrid who visit Leganes later on Sunday. Alaves are 16th on 39.
