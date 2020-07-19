Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win

Teenage forward Ansu Fati put Barca in front midway through the first half after the visitors had hit the woodwork three times, while Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez further stretched their lead before halftime.

Defender Nelson Semedo scored a fourth early in the second half before Messi struck again, scoring his 25th league goal of the season which is almost certain to land him the top scorer's award for a record seventh time.

Barca finished the season second in the standings on 82 points, four behind champions Real Madrid who visit Leganes later on Sunday. Alaves are 16th on 39.