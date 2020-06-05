Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

Premier League fixtures (times GMT):

Wednesday June 17

1700 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

1915 Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday June 19

1700 Norwich City v Southampton

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Saturday June 20

1130 Watford v Leicester City

1400 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

1845 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday June 21

1300 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

1515 Aston Villa v Chelsea

1800 Everton v Liverpool

Monday June 22

1900 Manchester City v Burnley

Tuesday June 23

1700 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wednesday June 24

1700 Manchester United v Sheffield United

1700 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

1700 Norwich City v Everton

1700 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

1915 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday June 25

1700 Burnley v Watford

1700 Southampton v Arsenal

1915 Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday June 27

1130 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday June 28

1530 Watford v Southampton

Monday June 29

1900 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday June 30

1915 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Wednesday July 1

1700 Arsenal v Norwich City

1700 Bournemouth v Newcastle United

1700 Everton v Leicester City

1915 West Ham United v Chelsea

Thursday July 2

1700 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

1915 Manchester City v Liverpool