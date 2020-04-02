UEFA suspends Champions League "until further notice"
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2020 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 01:22 PM BdST
UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice" due to the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said after a meeting on Wednesday.
All national team games scheduled for June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.
