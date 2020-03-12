Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus

"Real Madrid CF announces that a player from our basketball team has tested positive after undergoing tests for coronavirus COVID-19," said the statement on the club's official website.

"From now, the club has followed the recommendation of placing the basketball and football teams into quarantine as the two squads share facilities at the club's training ground.

"We have also decided to close our training ground and recommended that all staff who work at the facility remain in quarantine."

The announcement has led to the next two rounds of matches in Spain's top division being postponed by the organising body, La Liga, including Real's match at home to Eibar, which had been due to take place on Friday without spectators.

All national league basketball games have also been postponed, Real's statement added.