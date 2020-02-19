Home > Sport

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

   

Published: 19 Feb 2020 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 03:58 AM BdST

Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

The Norwegian 19-year-old, who has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quickfire passing move in the 69th minute and then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second in the 77th, two minutes after Neymar had levelled for the French champions.

Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven games this season -- eight for Salzburg in the group stage.

PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back in the starting lineup but were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.

Neymar, who had been out for weeks with a rib injury, hit the post late on. The return leg is in Paris on March 11.

