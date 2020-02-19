Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double
Published: 19 Feb 2020 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 03:58 AM BdST
Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.
The Norwegian 19-year-old, who has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quickfire passing move in the 69th minute and then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second in the 77th, two minutes after Neymar had levelled for the French champions.
Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven games this season -- eight for Salzburg in the group stage.
PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back in the starting lineup but were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.
Neymar, who had been out for weeks with a rib injury, hit the post late on. The return leg is in Paris on March 11.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus scare forces Bangladesh to postpone international archery competition
- PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens after remarkable comeback
- Barca sneak past Getafe to keep pressure on Real
- Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA
- Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at 10-man Milan
- Bangladesh boy Ruman Shana chosen as world's breakthrough archer
- Messi leads Barca revival in thrilling 3-2 win at Betis
- Ex-Pakistan batsman Jamshed jailed in UK over fixing
- Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike
- Real Madrid knocked out of Cup 4-3 by visitors Sociedad
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- Chinese ambassador advises against evacuation of 171 Bangladeshis from virus-hit Hubei province
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty
- India summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir
- Don't look for alternative trade partners: Chinese envoy to Bangladeshi businessmen
- HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
- Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus
- How China tracked detainees and their families