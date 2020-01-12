Palace held by 10-man Arsenal as Aubameyang sees red
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2020 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 12:56 AM BdST
Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the visitors ahead and was sent off after Jordan Ayew scored a fortuitous equaliser for the home side.
The result provisionally left Palace ninth in the standings on 29 points from 22 games, one ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal whose manager Mikael Arteta criticised his team for conceding a sloppy goal.
"The first 35 minutes is exactly what I want our Arsenal team to play like," the Spaniard told the BBC. "After that we started to give free-kicks and give balls away.
"In the first 15 minutes of the second half, credit to them because they pushed. We switched off completely for the goal and that’s unacceptable."
His counterpart Roy Hodgson said Palace deserved the point they earned for their second half pressure.
"The first third of the game wasn’t much fun to watch," he said. "We realised we’ll have to give up some of our protection – we did that and it started to fit into place for us.
"In the last two-thirds of the game I’m really delighted with the team. I thought in terms of general play and the amount of questions we were asking, we were good value for the point."
Aubameyang struck in the 12th minute, steering a low shot past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after he was put through by Alexandre Lacazette, with Arsenal dominating an uneventful first half at Selhurst Park.
Ayew levelled in the 54th minute with a heavily deflected shot which left keeper Bernd Leno stranded after it came off defender David Luiz, as the visitors failed to clear a tame-looking low cross from the right.
Aubameyang was shown a straight red card midway through the second half after a VAR check, following a rash tackle on Max Meyer which forced the Palace forward to limp off injured.
Palace, who gained the upper hand in the closing stages with their numerical advantage, missed their best chance to grab a winner when Sokratis Papastathopoulos cleared a James Tomkins header off the line in the 78th minute.
They were let of the hook three minutes later at the other end as Guaita tipped Nicolas Pepe's fierce low shot on to the post and then smothered Lacazette's close-range follow up.
Palace defender Gary Cahill was not entirely happy with the outcome.
"We're frustrated not to get the win, but in the first half they were very good," he told BT Sport.
"It was difficult to deal with their pace and movement. When we got to grips with the game we did well. We’re doing OK, but we need to keep pushing and keep working hard."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barca striker Suarez faces knee surgery
- Atletico stun Barca 3-2 to set all-Madrid Super Cup final
- League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United
- Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick as Juve thump Cagliari
- Bashundhara win maiden Federation Cup title bearing Rahmatganj 2-1
- Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations
- Jesus double helps Man City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti
- Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta
- Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
- Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves
Most Read
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- RAB seizes counterfeit currencies in Dhanmondi house
- Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka
- Five arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Behind campus attack in India, some see a far-right agenda
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail