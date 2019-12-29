Chelsea earn late comeback win over Arsenal after Leno blunder
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2019 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 10:33 PM BdST
Chelsea produced a stunning late comeback to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, consigning Mikel Arteta to defeat on his home debut as coach of the north London side.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno's howler handed Jorginho an equaliser on a plate after 83 minutes.
Four minutes later, Tammy Abraham settled a bad-tempered London derby when he turned in the box and drilled through the hapless Leno's legs.
Arsenal, 12th, started with great intensity, forcing Frank Lampard's tired-looking Chelsea back, until Aubameyang broke the deadlock after 13 minutes with an acrobatic header.
Lampard brought on Jorginho after 34 minutes and changed from a 3-4-3 formation to 4-3-3, as he did on Boxing Day against Southampton, and it helped the visitors find a foothold at a fired-up Emirates Stadium.
Fourth-place Chelsea, who lost five of their previous seven league games, had the better of the second half and when Leno blundered they quickly turned the screw to leave Arteta still hunting for his first win, following a draw at Bournemouth.
