Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games
Sports Correspondent from Kathmandu, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 01:50 PM BdST
Humaira Akhter Antara has bagged a gold medal in karate in the 13th edition of South Asian Games in Nepal, bringing the fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in the event.
The athlete found her way to the top in the women's individual under-61kg weight category on Tuesday, beating her Nepalese competitor by 5-2 points.
Earlier in the day, Marjan Aktar Priya won a gold in the women’s individual under-55kg weight category in karate and Al Amin secured another gold medal in the men's individual under-60kg weight category in karate.
On Monday, Dipu Chakma bagged the first gold medal for Bangladesh in the Taekwondo event.
