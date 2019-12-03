Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games

The athlete found her way to the top in the women's individual under-61kg weight category on Tuesday, beating her Nepalese competitor by 5-2 points.

Earlier in the day, Marjan Aktar Priya won a gold in the women’s individual under-55kg weight category in karate and Al Amin secured another gold medal in the men's individual under-60kg weight category in karate.

On Monday, Dipu Chakma bagged the first gold medal for Bangladesh in the Taekwondo event.