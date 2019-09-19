Late Herrera header snatches draw for Atletico against Juventus
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2019 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 03:28 AM BdST
Atletico Madrid produced a typically spirited comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in a thrilling finale to Wednesday's blockbuster Group D opener.
Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera levelled in the 90th minute with a thumping header from a corner, after defender Stefan Savic had pulled a goal back for the Spaniards in the 70th with a header from close range.
Atletico were the brighter side in the first half but Juve went ahead in the 48th minute when Juan Cuadrado sent an unstoppable curling shot into the top corner after a break engineered by a punt forward from defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo was kept unusually quiet after scoring a hat-trick against Atletico in last season's competition, but his side doubled their lead in the 65th minute with a header from midfielder Blaise Matuidi following another quick counter.
But with bullish coach Diego Simeone motivating them from the sidelines and a typically boisterous Wanda Metropolitano crowd roaring them on, Atletico snatched a draw.
The two sides have a point each while Lokomotiv Moscow top Group D after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 away from home.
