Germany edge Northern Ireland to restore Euro 2020 order
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Sep 2019 04:53 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 04:53 AM BdST
Germany beat hosts Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday with two goals in the second half to get their Euro 2020 qualification on track as they bounced back from last week's loss to the Netherlands to take over top spot in Group C.
Defender Marcel Halstenberg drilled the ball in three minutes after the restart following a lacklustre first half by the Germans, who lost 4-2 at home to the Dutch on Friday.
Serge Gnabry continued his impressive scoring run for Germany, netting in second-half stoppage time for his ninth goal in his 10th international, completing Germany's eighth consecutive win over Northern Ireland.
The win put Germany on 12 points from five games, ahead on goal difference of second-placed Northern Ireland, who suffered their first loss of the campaign as captain Steven Davis became their most capped outfield player with 113 appearances.
The third-placed Netherlands, 4-0 winners away to Estonia on Monday, are on nine points from four matches.
"We were under pressure to win after Friday's result and we had to overcome some obstacles in the first half," Germany coach Joachim Loew told reporters. "The Northern Irish attacked early and disrupted our game. After the break we did it better."
The Germans, missing half a dozen injured players, seemed to lack a clear game plan in the first half with plenty of passing but struggling to find ways to open up the Irish defence.
Loew's young team, looking to recover from last year's shock first-round World Cup exit and Nations League relegation, have not had enough match practice and it showed.
"We had never played before with this line-up," Loew said. "So we will need some patience because this a learning process."
Conor Washington had a golden chance to put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute when he pounced on a rare Toni Kroos mistake but fired straight at charging goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Timo Werner had the visitors' best chance before the break but his close-range effort was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Germany looked to be feeling the effects of Friday's loss with the Irish working hard to stifle their attacks early.
"We managed to stop them building the game and got joy off pressing and winning the ball higher up the pitch," the hosts' coach Michael O'Neill told Sky.
"It's very difficult to do that against this level of opposition. I'm proud of what they gave."
Halstenberg eventually settled German nerves, timing his half-volley to perfection as he angled Julian Brandt's cross into the far corner just after the break.
They should have scored again in a scintillating start to the second half but instead had to wait until deep into stoppage for Gnabry to make sure of the three points.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Netherlands shock Germany in topsy-turvy 4-2 win
- As coach I wouldn't have wanted Neymar back, says del Bosque
- Women are ‘proving a point’: A variety of styles can win
- Navas joins PSG from Real, Areola to Madrid on loan
- Roma sign Mkhitaryan, Kalinic on loan
- Sheikh Kamal Memorial 1st SAARC Snooker Championship kicks off in Dhaka
- Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby
- Aguero at the double for City; United frustrated by Saints
- Fati becomes Barca's youngest ever scorer in La Liga with strike at Osasuna
- Holders Liverpool face Napoli in Champions League group stage
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic overseas Test win against Bangladesh
- Rieta Rahman merges her party with BNP after securing nomination
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue