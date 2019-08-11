Felix at the double as Atletico down Juventus
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2019 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 01:20 AM BdST
Record signing Joao Felix scored two first-half goals for Atletico Madrid as they secured a 2-1 win over Juventus in the International Champions Cup at the Friends Arena on Saturday.
Although the vast majority of fans in the crowd seemed to be more interested in seeing his fellow Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix opened the scoring by squeezing a first-time finish through two defenders and into the back of the net midway through the first half.
Sami Khedira equalised for the Italian champions in the 29th minute but Felix, who joined Atletico from Benfica for a reported 126 million euros ($141 million) in July, netted his second four minutes later.
The Spanish side open their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe next Sunday, while Juventus travel to Parma on Aug. 24 to begin their Serie A season.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kane scores late double to give Spurs win over Villa
- Felix at the double as Atletico down Juventus
- Inter sign Belgium striker Lukaku from Manchester United
- Man United land Maguire in world record deal for defender
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Liverpool trio, US World Cup winners head FIFA award shortlists
- Brazil police recommend no charges for Neymar in rape case
- Jiangsu's Inter links mean Bale could be Serie A bound
- Costa hits four as Atletico smash Real Madrid 7-3
Most Read
- Pakistan runs out of options as India tightens grip on Kashmir
- Minister Dipu Moni’s husband lawyer Tawfique Nawaz is severely ill
- College girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dhaka
- Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail, officials say
- Traffic congestions, train delays, crammed ferries make Eid travels chaotic
- RAB chief warns against ‘conspiracy’ centring Kashmir
- One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody
- Presence of Aedes mosquito, larvae rises in Dhaka several folds during monsoon
- Student dies, another missing while sea-bathing in Cox’s Bazar
- Anger builds in Kashmir as Friday prayers held amid security