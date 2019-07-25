Bashundhara Kings crowned Bangladesh Premier League champions for first time
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 07:20 PM BdST
Bashundhara Kings have clinched their maiden Bangladesh Premier League title with two matches to go after a one-all draw Mohammedan Sporting Club.
The first-comers faced Mohammedan in the second round at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari on Thursday.
The game continued on the reserve day after a postponement on the third minute on Wednesday due to a thunderstorm.
In the first round, Bashundhara had thrashed Mohammedan 4-1.
A 2-2 draw between Chittagong Abahani and Dhaka Abahani on Wednesday made the calculation for Bashundhara’s championship easier.
They needed only one point from three matches after the game between the two Abahani teams and secured it at the first time of asking against Mohammedan.
Earlier by the end of last year, the newcomers stunned Sheikh Russel KC in their debut season after breaking into the top division of domestic football with a 2-1 win in the final match of the Swadhinata Cup.
