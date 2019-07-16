Home > Sport

Senegal to miss stalwart Koulibaly in Cup of Nations final

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jul 2019 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 03:36 AM BdST

Senegal moved a step closer to a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title with their semi-final victory on Sunday but will be without key defender Kalidou Koulibaly against Algeria in Friday's title decider.

The imposing centre back, who is regarded among the best in European club football, was cautioned for a second time in three matches after conceding a penalty in Sunday's 1-0 semi-final win over Tunisia in Cairo and will be suspended for the final.

"It's a shame we will be without Kalidou, he's vital in this team, a player who gives us a lot. We will also be playing for him," midfielder Pape Alioune Ndiaye told reporters after the extra-time triumph at the 30 June Stadium.

Koulibaly, who plays in Serie A for Napoli, was struck on the elbow by a fearsome shot by Ferjani Sassi as he turned his back, attempting to get his body in the way of the shot.

It was utter bad luck for the 28-year-old but there would have been a measure of relief when Sassi then botched the subsequent spot kick.

Minutes later Senegal missed a penalty of their own and the game then went into extra time where a bizarre own goal from Dylan Bronn settled a match distinguished by the high number of foibles.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse saw it differently after his side booked a place in the final for only the second time.

"The match was incredible, it will remain in the annals of African football," he told the post-match news conference.

"It's the charm of football, this excitement. We cannot control anything at all."

It will be a second final for Cisse, who was captain when Senegal made their only previous appearance in 2002 to lose on penalties.

"There is a pride at getting to the final. It had been 17 years since we got this far, since my generation in 2002," Cisse said.

"Our philosophy is to take a game at a time and try to play the best football to erase the disappointment of 2002. It's a dream to win the title not only for me, but for all the Senegalese people.

"We are close to realising this dream that we could not achieve in 2002."

Print Friendly and PDF

Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?
‘Stokes wisdom helped in Super Over’

More stories

Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Laurence Griffiths/Pool via REUTERS

Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams of the US. Reuters

Halep stuns Serena to win Wimbledon title

FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2019. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. Reuters

Barcelona sign Griezmann

Federer holds off Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

Neymar can leave on right offer: PSG

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - Jul 7, 2019 Carli Lloyd of the US and team mates celebrate winning the women's world cup with the trophy. REUTERS

US women won, men lost, but fight for equal pay continues

Brazil win Copa America

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Semi Final - Brazil v Argentina - Mineirao Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - July 2, 2019 Brazil's Neymar in the stands before the match REUTERS

PSG to take action against Neymar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.