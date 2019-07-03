Messi improves but long wait for Argentina glory drags on
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2019 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 07:33 PM BdST
Lionel Messi finally showed signs of life at the Copa America on Tuesday as Argentina battled Brazil for a place in the final but once again he failed to inspire the side when it mattered most and his long wait for an international trophy goes on.
Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino gave Brazil a ticket to Sunday's final at the Maracana while Argentina were left empty handed again, their last trophy coming at the 1993 Copa America.
For five times world player of the year Messi, it was just the latest in a long line of disappointments with Argentina.
He has tasted defeat in four finals, three of them coming between 2014 and 2016, and the Copa America marks the ninth tournament he has failed to earn a winners medal.
It was not for the lack of trying on Tuesday.
Messi, uncharacteristically sluggish in the four games leading up to the semi-final, roused himself for a typically intense battle between South America's fiercest rivals.
Argentina's all-time top scorer smacked the post in the second half after Sergio Aguero had headed one of his free kicks against the bar before the interval and while his side had no luck in front of goal they had a technically superior Brazil on the ropes for large spells.
But that mattered little to Messi at the final whistle. He stood rooted to the spot near the halfway line with his hands on his hips. He shook hands with the opposition and saluted Argentina's visiting fans from afar.
The defeat will also embolden critics who say that despite Messi's incredible talent he lacks the ability to inspire weaker Argentine sides in the manner of Diego Maradona, the country's other great No. 10.
Messi, who quit the national side after the 2016 Copa America final loss only to return for the 2018 World Cup, suggested he was still committed to the Argentina cause.
"Something new is on the horizon," he told reporters, adding that he hoped the fans back home would recognise the side's effort during the tournament.
"I hope we are respected and not criticised. They should let the team be and let them grow.
"The truth is I have got on very well with this group of players and if I have to help in some way I will. This is a great group which is growing and if I can join them I will."
The lure of the 2020 Copa America, which Argentina is co-hosting with Colombia, is another factor that could keep him playing for his country for another year.
By the time the 2022 World Cup arrives, however, his 35th birthday will have come and gone.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Bairstow powers England to 305
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US reach World Cup final with dramatic win over England
- Kevin Durant to join Brooklyn Nets in free agency
- While Argentina make progress, Messi toils at Copa
- Dutch head into World Cup semis after 2-0 win over Italy
- Argentina see off Venezuela to set up titanic Copa clash with Brazil
- Rapinoe double takes US past France into semi-finals
- Brazil reach Copa semis with shootout win over Paraguay
- Inspired England outclass Norway to make semi-finals
- Valencia sign Dutch goalkeeper Cillessen from Barcelona
- Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to qualify for Copa America last eight
Most Read
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rifat Farazi
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Licence a must to buy new motorbike: BRTA