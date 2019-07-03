Home > Sport

Argentina angry as VAR stays out of the spotlight

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2019 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 08:34 PM BdST

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero lashed out at the officiating after their 2-0 Copa America semi-final defeat to Brazil on Tuesday and questioned why video technology was not consulted in two penalty appeals that were waved away.

The video assistant referee (VAR) system has been used heavily at the tournament, to such an extent that organisers CONMEBOL had to defend its use with fans complaining about lengthy stoppages.

The system has had a huge impact on results, ruling out three Uruguay goals in their quarter-final exit to Peru as well as strikes for Chile in their last eight game with Colombia.

The group stage also saw numerous goals chalked off after lengthy stoppages for reviews, while several penalties were awarded even when there had been no appeals for a foul.

On Tuesday, however, VAR was conspicuous by its absence and Messi, who is not known for verbal outbursts, was furious that it was not used.

"Referees gave so many stupid fouls in this Copa America but today VAR wasn't consulted once," he told reporters.

"This should be looked into and I hope CONMEBOL do something with these referees who unbalance the pitch by favouring a team.

"The truth is we're angry because we played very well, we put in a huge effort and for it to end like this makes us sad."

Messi said the referee had shown Argentina no respect.

"I spoke to the referee and he said he would respect us that he would look after us but at no moment did I see that."

Aguero appeared to be tripped by Dani Alves in the second half but no foul was given and Brazil immediately launched a counterattack which saw Roberto Firmino double their advantage.

Argentina defender Juan Foyth was so stunned that a foul was not given that he did not rush back to halt a run by Gabriel Jesus which led to the goal.

Later in the game, defender Nicolas Otamendi went to the ground after tangling with Brazil's Arthur at a corner, but Argentina's appeals again proved futile.

"They told us that VAR would be like a fifth referee but when things turn out like this I'd rather it wasn't there," said Aguero.

"I was running into the area and Alves stopped me with his foot, it was clear, so clear that Foyth stopped and waited for it to be given."

Print Friendly and PDF

India batsman Rayudu retires
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Bairstow powers England to 305
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

More stories

Messi improves but wait for trophy is on

Argentina angry as VAR stays out

Brazil beat Argentina

US beat England to reach women’s WC final

Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Reuters

Durant to join Brooklyn Nets

Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Venezuela v Argentina - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - June 28, 2019 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Venezuela's Junior Moreno. Reuters

Argentina make progress, Messi toils

Football - Women's World Cup - Quarter Final - Italy v Netherlands - Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France - June 29, 2019 Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Kika van Es celebrate after the match. Reuters

Dutch head into World Cup semis

Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Venezuela v Argentina - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - June 28, 2019 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Reuters

Argentina reach Copa semis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.