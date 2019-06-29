Rapinoe double takes US past France into semi-finals
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2019 03:08 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 03:08 AM BdST
Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the women's World Cup quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes on Friday to set up a semi-final clash with England.
Rapinoe, who was involved in a spat with US President Donald Trump during the build up to the game, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low-struck free-kick from the left that went in untouched through a crowd of players.
After the break, the US survived some intense French pressure but then the 33-year-old Rapinoe added their second goal in the 65th minute with a calm finish after a low cross from the right by Tobin Heath.
France got back in the game with a Wendie Renard header in the 81st and with a 45,00 crowd roaring the hosts forward they piled the pressure on, but the US held firm to maintain their record of never missing out on the semi-finals of a World Cup.
