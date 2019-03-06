Shellshocked holders Real Madrid knocked out of Champions League by brilliant Ajax
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2019 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 04:10 AM BdST
Champions League holders Real Madrid sensationally exited the competition on Tuesday after being thrashed 4-1 at home by an outstanding Ajax Amsterdam who overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals 5-3 on aggregate.
Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech fired Ajax into a shock seventh-minute lead after a lay off from the outstanding Dusan Tadic, who also provided the pass for David Neres to double the Dutch side's advantage in the 18th.
Madrid, who were missing inspirational captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and hit the woodwork twice in the first half, came out stronger after the interval but were dealt a fatal blow when Serbia international Tadic crowned his sensational display by hammering into the top corner in the 62nd minute.
Substitute Marco Asensio gave Madrid a glimmer of hope by striking back but it was quickly extinguished by a breathtaking free kick from Lasse Schone, condemning Real to a fourth consecutive home defeat in all competitions.
Things got worse for the hosts, who had won the last three Champions League titles in a row, when Nacho was sent off in stoppage time for two bookings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kane scores in Dortmund as Tottenham stroll into last eight
- Real Madrid knocked out of Champions League by Ajax
- Rakitic gives Barca second 'Clasico' win in four days at Real
- Federer beats Tsitsipas in Dubai to claim 100th title
- Kane and Lloris rescue point for Spurs against Arsenal
- Lukaku shines as Man United rally to beat Southampton
- Bangladesh beat Myanmar 1-0 to qualify for AFC U-16 Women’s Championship
- Valencia to face Barca in Copa final after seeing off Betis
- Real's Ramos handed two-game European ban: UEFA
- Suarez double downs Real Madrid and sends Barcelona into another Cup final
Most Read
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'
- IAF shoots down Pakistani drone on Rajasthan border
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister
- Trump plans to end India's preferential trade treatment
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul