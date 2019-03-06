Home > Sport

Shellshocked holders Real Madrid knocked out of Champions League by brilliant Ajax

Published: 06 Mar 2019 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 04:10 AM BdST

Champions League holders Real Madrid sensationally exited the competition on Tuesday after being thrashed 4-1 at home by an outstanding Ajax Amsterdam who overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals 5-3 on aggregate.

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech fired Ajax into a shock seventh-minute lead after a lay off from the outstanding Dusan Tadic, who also provided the pass for David Neres to double the Dutch side's advantage in the 18th.

Madrid, who were missing inspirational captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and hit the woodwork twice in the first half, came out stronger after the interval but were dealt a fatal blow when Serbia international Tadic crowned his sensational display by hammering into the top corner in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Marco Asensio gave Madrid a glimmer of hope by striking back but it was quickly extinguished by a breathtaking free kick from Lasse Schone, condemning Real to a fourth consecutive home defeat in all competitions.

Things got worse for the hosts, who had won the last three Champions League titles in a row, when Nacho was sent off in stoppage time for two bookings.

Ajax's Dusan Tadic celebrates scoring their third goal with David Neres, Hakim Ziyech and Nicolas Tagliafico. Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

