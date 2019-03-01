Home > Sport

Real's Ramos handed two-game European ban: UEFA

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Mar 2019 05:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 05:01 AM BdST

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been hit with a two-game European suspension for "clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose", European football body UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.
Related Stories

Ramos received a yellow card for a foul on Kasper Dolberg late in his side's 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg match.

As a result of the booking, the 32-year-old was suspended from next Tuesday's second leg.

This, however, reduced his chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped from the quarter-final stage.

In a television interview after the game, Ramos said: "Looking at the result I would be lying if I said it wasn't intentional."

The defender later issued statements clarifying that he meant to say that he had committed the foul on purpose but had not intended to get booked.

UEFA's ruling means Ramos will be suspended from the second leg against Ajax next week at the Santiago Bernabeu and banned from playing in the first leg of a quarter-final tie should the European champions progress to the last eight.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Valencia to face Barca in Copa final

Ramos punished for getting booked on purpose

Suarez double downs Real

PSG in French Cup semis

Real beat Levante 2-1

Man City win League Cup

Messi leads Barca to 4-2 win at Sevilla

Barca held to goalless draw at Lyon

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.