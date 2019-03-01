Real's Ramos handed two-game European ban: UEFA
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2019 05:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 05:01 AM BdST
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been hit with a two-game European suspension for "clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose", European football body UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.
Related Stories
Ramos received a yellow card for a foul on Kasper Dolberg late in his side's 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg match.
As a result of the booking, the 32-year-old was suspended from next Tuesday's second leg.
This, however, reduced his chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped from the quarter-final stage.
In a television interview after the game, Ramos said: "Looking at the result I would be lying if I said it wasn't intentional."
The defender later issued statements clarifying that he meant to say that he had committed the foul on purpose but had not intended to get booked.
UEFA's ruling means Ramos will be suspended from the second leg against Ajax next week at the Santiago Bernabeu and banned from playing in the first leg of a quarter-final tie should the European champions progress to the last eight.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Valencia to face Barca in Copa final after seeing off Betis
- Real's Ramos handed two-game European ban: UEFA
- Suarez double downs Real Madrid and sends Barcelona into another Cup final
- Di Maria double fires PSG into French Cup semis
- Bale penalty gives Real win in latest VAR controversy
- Man City beat Chelsea on penalties to win League Cup
- 'Decisive' Messi downs Sevilla with 50th career hat-trick
- Solid and smart Bayern hold Liverpool at Anfield
- Toothless Barca held to goalless draw at defiant Lyon
- Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Man United manager
Most Read
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture
- Awami League's Atiqul wins Dhaka North mayor by-election with massive margin
- Voters shun Dhaka mayoral election
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Thousands scramble as Thai Airways cancels flights over Pakistan
- BNP expels four more leaders over Upazila election
- PIB Director General Shah Alamgir dies