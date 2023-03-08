Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finale

That could be shattered on Thursday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after whom the 132,000 capacity stadium in Ahmedabad is named, welcomes his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series, would need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June against Australia.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played down pitch talks and said the team with better skills would prevail.

"How challenging the pitches are, how much is it turning, how much is it seaming...we are trying to keep all of that away," Rohit told reporters.

"Conditions are there for us to play and you got to find your ways to score your runs on whatever pitches you play on."

Spinners have ruled the roost in the series, especially in the third test in Indore where India suffered two collapses en route to a nine-wicket loss.

"Not putting enough runs on the board in the first innings is probably what cost us the game," Rohit said.

"It tells you that toss is not a factor at all in this series.

"You got bring out your best skills and play your best cricket to win the game."