    Key Pakistani internet providers report outage

    The country's telecom regulator says it is investigating the issue

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2022, 08:35 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 08:35 AM

    Key Pakistani telecom operators reported that internet connectivity was down in some regions in the country on Friday, while the country's telecom regulator said it was investigating the issue.

    State-owned Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd's optical fiber network was experiencing faults and hence users in northern and central regions of the country were facing an outage, it said in a tweet.

    Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway's state-controlled Telenor said its internet network was down due to a network issue on their internet service provider.

