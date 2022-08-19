Key Pakistani internet providers report outage

After years of bombardment and destruction, farmers have returned to abandoned fields and orchards
Key Pakistani telecom operators reported that internet connectivity was down in some regions in the country on Friday, while the country's telecom regulator said it was investigating the issue.
State-owned Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd's optical fiber network was experiencing faults and hence users in northern and central regions of the country were facing an outage, it said in a tweet.
Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway's state-controlled Telenor said its internet network was down due to a network issue on their internet service provider.