    বাংলা

    Pope says equal opportunities for women are key to a better world

    Francis has condemned discrimination against women in the past but, like his predecessors, he has ruled out a female clergy

    Gavin JonesReuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 10:04 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 10:04 AM

    Pope Francis on Wednesday decried violence and prejudice against women and said granting equal pay and opportunities could help create a more peaceful and sustainable world.

    In a book preface published by the Vatican News website on International Women's Day, Francis stressed the differences between men and women but called for "equality in diversity" on "a playing field open to all players."

    "I like to think that if women could enjoy full equality of opportunity, they could contribute substantially to the necessary change towards a world of peace, inclusion, solidarity and integral sustainability," the pope said.

    He also referred briefly to Women's Day at the end of his weekly audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday, asking the crowd for "an applause for all women, because they deserve it."

    Francis has condemned discrimination against women in the past but, like his predecessors, he has ruled out a female clergy. The Catholic Church teaches that only men can become priests because Jesus chose men as his apostles.

    "Women's thinking is different from men's," the pope wrote in the preface to a book entitled: More Women's Leadership for a Better World.

    "They are more attentive to protecting the environment, their gaze is not turned to the past but to the future," he said.

    "Women know that they give birth in pain to achieve a great joy: to give life and open vast, new horizons. That is why women want peace, always."

    He said women need to get equal remuneration with men for equal roles and described ongoing pay gaps as "a serious injustice."

    The pope condemned the "plague" of violence against women, recalling a speech he delivered in 2021 when he called it "an open wound resulting from a patriarchal and macho culture of oppression."

    Francis has appointed several women to managerial roles since he became pope, and said last year that "every time a woman is given a position (of responsibility) in the Vatican, things improve."

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
    Taliban's persecution of women could be crime against humanity: UN
    The Taliban seized power in August 2021, drastically curtailing women's freedoms and rights, including their ability to attend high school and university
    United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces speaks during a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Nov 26, 2018.
    Women leaders sidelined at multilateral organisations: study
    Since 1945, the 33 institutions studied have had 382 leaders, but only 47 were women
    Women take part in a sit-in following the death of Mahsa Amini, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
    Women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code: Iran judiciary
    Removing one's hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic, says Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni
    Cheering transgender people at a rally in Dhaka to mark 'Hijra Pride'. Bangladesh, on November 11 last, year officially recognised hijras, or transgendes as a separate gender or the third sex. Photo: asif mahmud ove/ bdnews24.com
    New school textbook features transgender people
    The textbook contains images of transgenders in respectable jobs, including a beautician, a development worker and an elected mayor, and the fictional story of a gender diverse child

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher