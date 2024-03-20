    বাংলা

    Pope says ‘all efforts’ must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East

    Pope Francis makes a fresh call for peace through negotiation as he deplores the bloody conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza at his weekly audience in St Peter's Square

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2024, 10:28 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 10:28 AM

    Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a fresh call for peace through negotiation as he deplored the bloody conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and once again limited his public speaking at his weekly audience in St Peter's Square due to lingering health issues.

    "We should never forget that war is always a defeat, we cannot continue in war, we should make all efforts to mediate, to negotiate an end to the war, let’s pray for this", the pontiff said in brief remarks at the end of the audience, citing "martyred" Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The 87-year-old Francis, who has mobility problems and has been suffering in recent weeks from colds and bouts of bronchitis, once again skipped reading most of his pre-prepared texts for the audience.

    He delegated the task to an aide, telling the faithful he was still forced to limit his public speaking.

    Earlier this month, Francis caused controversy by suggesting in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI that Ukraine should "show the courage of the white flag" and open talks with Russia. His deputy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, later clarified that Russia should first halt its aggression.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka-North Bengal rail links restored after derailment halts service for 5 hours
    Dhaka-North Bengal rail links restored after 5 hours
    A derailed carriage of a Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express train was recovered and put back onto the tracks, allowing operations to resume
    Ukrainian service members fire a 120-mm towed 2B16 "Nona-K" artillery-piece mortar towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2024.
    Ukraine rebuffs Pope Francis calling for talks with Russia
    Francis said that when things were going badly for a party to a conflict one had to show the "courage of the white flag" and negotiate
    Director Martin Scorsese holds the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement award he received at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany Feb 20, 2024.
    Scorsese ponders switch from gangsters to Jesus
    The director says after some meetings with Pope Francis he is mulling ways of making a film on Jesus, although the project's contours are not yet clear
    A general view of the Mass to open the Synod of Bishops led by Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 4, 2023.
    Vatican denounces Gaza ‘carnage’
    At least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since Oct 7, the health ministry in Gaza said

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp