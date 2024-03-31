Stuttering Chelsea held 2-2 at home by 10-man Burnley

Chelsea suffered yet another setback in their erratic season when they were held to a 2-2 home draw on Saturday by 10-man, relegation-threatened Burnley who almost claimed all three points in the dying moments.

Mauricio Pochettino's expensively assembled butyoung side looked in the driving seat when Burnley's Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for tangling with Mykhailo Mudryk and top scorer Cole Palmer netted the penalty in the 44th minute.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was also shown a red card for protesting against the spot-kick decision.

But Clarets' captain Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a shot off the outside of his boot from 20 metres.