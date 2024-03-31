Woman rescued after being chained, 'gang-raped' and filmed in Dhaka flat

Police have rescued a young woman following allegations that she was kept chained and gang-raped in a house in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

However, the three young men facing allegations and a woman who purportedly assisted them in the act are absconding.

Three young men were assisted by a woman, at whose house the incident took place, according to the complaint filed by the young woman.

In a four-storey flat in Nabinagar, Mohammadpur, the incident of keeping her detained for a continuous 25 days occurred, with the woman accused of assisting and recording videos of the rape in the complaint.

Learning about this sexual assault incident in a house within the capital from the national emergency service number 999, the Mohammadpur police rescued the young woman last Saturday.

Inspector (Investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station, Tofazzal Hossen, told bdnews24.com that the 23-year-old young woman filed a case against three young men and a woman last Saturday. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused after identifying them.

The police officer commented that it was nearly impossible to verbally convey the horrific description of torture provided by the young woman in police custody, stating that the three young men subjected her to rape and brutal sexual torture for about 25 days.