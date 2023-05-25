Egypt's female 'prisoners of poverty' struggle with stigma

Egypt does not give statistics on its prison population but campaigners say poor women, many of whom are divorced or suffering from medical conditions that are expensive to treat, are especially vulnerable to money problems.

One woman with three children, who asked to remain anonymous because of the risk of social stigma, said she had fallen into debt four years ago after buying household appliances on credit and at a high rate of interest for the marriage costs of her orphaned niece.

When she was unable to pay 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,660 at the time) as well as 16,000 pounds in interest, the creditor reported her to the police.

She was sentenced to prison in absentia but while hiding from the police she reached out to the Children of Female Prisoners Association, an NGO, and they helped pay her debt.

"I was terrified. Until now, I can't sleep … when the police knock on your door and take you, it's like a death sentence," she said.

"I have daughters and when you're arrested people don't know what you did, they gossip," said the woman, who also required treatment for cancer and worked selling grilled corn on the street in Giza, across the Nile from Cairo.

Most women who are released from prison after serving time on debt charges struggle to find jobs or to continue living in their old neighbourhoods, said Lamia Magdy, director of the Phoenix Project at the Children of Female Prisoners Association.