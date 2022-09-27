Asian women in US financial sector see race and gender as career hurdles: study

Almost 60 percent of Asian women working in the US financial sector say their race has hindered their careers, particularly at senior levels, according to a study by The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) published on Tuesday.

The so-called "bamboo ceiling" that limits the advancement of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) is especially pronounced for women, showed a poll of more than 600 employees in investment management from a variety of backgrounds.

Of the AAPI women surveyed, 62% said race became a bigger impediment later in their careers.