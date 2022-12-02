England and Wales more ethnically mixed and less religious, census shows

FEWER CHRISTIANS

Tuesday's census data showed an especially sharp drop in the share of people in England and Wales who described themselves as Christian, which fell to 46.2% in 2021 from 59.3% in 2011.

This drop was mirrored by a big increase in people saying they had no religion, which rose to 37.2% from 25.2%.

Islam was the second most common religion, followed by 6.5% of the population and up from 4.9% in 2011, while Hinduism was the third most common at 1.7%. Sikhs made up 0.9% and Jews 0.5% of the population.

The Church of England still plays a major role in state ceremonial events, and its bishops have guaranteed seats in Britain's upper house of parliament.

The census also allowed people to give more detail on their ethnicity.

Among people who said they were white, the proportion who also said they were "English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British" dropped to 74.4% from 80.5% in 2011, while "White: Other" rose to 6.2% from 4.4%.

The absolute number of white people in England and Wales rose to 48.7 million from 48.2 million, although the number who said they were white and of a British or other United Kingdom ethnicity fell to 44.4 million from 45.1 million.

For people of Asian ethnicity, the numbers who stated an Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage all rose, while the proportion with a Chinese background was stable.

Fewer Black people described themselves as being of Caribbean heritage, while the main African backgrounds given were Nigerian, Somali and Ghanaian.

London remained the most ethnically mixed part of England and Wales. Only 36.8% of Londoners described themselves as "White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British", down from 44.9% in 2011.