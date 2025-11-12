Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Big tech stops complaining, starts complying with Australia's teen social media ban

TikTok, Snapchat and Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Threads are poised to deactivate accounts registered by users under 16, sources say

Big tech starts complying with Australia's teen social media ban
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook, TikTok and YouTube app icons are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken Oct 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 09:36 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 09:36 AM

Related Stories
Read More
Dollar eases as traders eye December Fed cut
Dollar eases as traders eye December Fed cut
Asian markets make tepid gains
Asian markets make tepid gains
Protesters force their way into COP30 summit venue
Protesters force their way into COP30 summit venue
US shutdown end to allow some senators to seek fund for Jan 6 probe
US shutdown end to allow some senators to seek fund for Jan 6 probe
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More