Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST

Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.

The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/394arNi)

