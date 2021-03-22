Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST
Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/394arNi)
More stories
- FB disables 1.3bn fake accounts
- How crying on TikTok sells books
- FB to label all posts about vaccines
- Australian parliament passes media reforms
- Join Clubhouse! Umm, what is Clubhouse?
- WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update
- Audio chat app Clubhouse breaks through
- Social network Parler returns online
Recent Stories
- Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year
- How crying on TikTok sells books
- Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines
- Australian parliament passes media reforms after last-ditch changes
- Join Clubhouse! Umm, what is Clubhouse?
- WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash
Opinion
Most Read
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan dies at 70
- Bangladesh's COVID cases surge 90% in a week
- ‘General holiday rumours’ push Bangladesh stocks down
- Bangladesh yet to decide on fresh lockdown: minister
- Heat wave sweeping over Bangladesh likely to continue
- Nepalese President Bhandari arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations
- AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data
- Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
- Bangladesh will get next vaccine batch on Mar 26 or later: health secretary