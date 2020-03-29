Bangladeshi warns citizens against coronavirus disinformation amid shutdown

It issued a circular on Saturday when most of the people in Bangladesh are housebound and stuck to social media amid a shutdown over the outbreak.

The government urged all to be alert so that rumours, misleading and false information cannot be spread through social and other media.

Data from only government or “tested” sources can be shared, the circular said.

It did not define “tested” sources.

The circular said people can file complaint by calling the national emergency helpline 999 or contact the Press Information Department on 9512264 and 9514988 over phone or via email at piddhaka@gmail.com.

Two days ago, the information retracted a circular for “errors” after it had said officials had been assigned to monitor TV channels for rumours and fake news.