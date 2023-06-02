What makes us human? Primate genome study offers some clues

The human lineage, through a succession of species, subsequently acquired key characteristics such as bipedalism, longer limbs and a larger brain. Our species Homo sapiens arose roughly 300,000 years ago in Africa before spreading worldwide.

The study explored the origins of primates as a group. The last common ancestor of all extant primates lived between 63.3 million and 58.3 million years ago during a time of remarkable evolutionary innovation in the aftermath of the asteroid strike 66 million years ago that doomed the dinosaurs and allowed mammals to achieve dominance.

Human-related threats such as habitat destruction, climate change and hunting have left about 60% of primate species threatened with extinction and about 75% with declining populations.

"The vast majority of primate species have significantly more genetic variation per individual than do humans," said genomicist and study co-author Jeffrey Rogers of the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas. "This shows that there were likely multiple significant population bottlenecks that have altered the amount and nature of genetic variation in ancient human populations."

The genome data can help identify the primate species in the most dire need of conservation efforts.

The study covered some of the most endangered primates. These included the Western black crested gibbon, with an estimated 1,500 left in the wild scattered in China, Laos and Vietnam, and the northern sportive lemur, with roughly 40 remaining in the wild in a small area of northern Madagascar.

"Interestingly, we find genetic diversity to be a poor predictor of extinction risk overall," Kuderna said. "This could be because primate populations of different species have declined so quickly that their genetics has not yet had time to catch up and reflect that loss of population size."