Bangladesh rescues 35 Rohingya after Malaysia-bound boat sinks in bay

"The trawler carrying the Rohingya sank en route to Malaysia. Afterwards, they just kept floating in the sea. They didn't even seek help from the fishing trawlers and boats nearby.

“Later, many of the Rohingya swam ashore with the help of the buoys and water jars thrown by fishermen."

The authorities fear that there may be casualties as many of the trawler's passengers are still floating in the sea. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, said Delwar.

Asked whether the four Bangladeshi survivors were traffickers, he said, "That may well be the case. We are trying to verify their identities."