    বাংলা

    Bangladesh rescues 35 Rohingya after Malaysia-bound boat sinks in bay

    Casualties are feared as many who made the illegal voyage are still at sea, according to the Coast Guard

    Cox's Bazar and Teknaf Correspondents
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 06:13 AM

    As many as 39 people, including 35 Rohingya, have been rescued after a trawler illegally ferrying the refugees to Malaysia sank off the coast of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

    The incident occurred in the deep sea off Baharchhara Union's Harmunia on Tuesday, said Lt Commander Md Ashik Ahmed, the Coast Guard's Teknaf station commander.

    The survivors -- four of whom are Bangladeshi nationals -- include five women, according to Delwar Hossain, commander of the Coast Guard's Baharchhara Outpost.

    However, the authorities could not confirm the total number of Rohingya who were making the illegal voyage.

    Residents of Harmunia noticed a few Rohingya swimming to shore and alerted the authorities about the matter, according to Delwar. Coast Guard personnel subsequently went to their aid and initially rescued 30 Rohingya. Nine others were later pulled out of the sea.

    "The trawler carrying the Rohingya sank en route to Malaysia. Afterwards, they just kept floating in the sea. They didn't even seek help from the fishing trawlers and boats nearby.

    “Later, many of the Rohingya swam ashore with the help of the buoys and water jars thrown by fishermen."

    The authorities fear that there may be casualties as many of the trawler's passengers are still floating in the sea. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, said Delwar.

    Asked whether the four Bangladeshi survivors were traffickers, he said, "That may well be the case. We are trying to verify their identities."

